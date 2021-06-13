Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after buying an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 485.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $444,600.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,482,209.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,911,731. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALG opened at $149.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.46. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

