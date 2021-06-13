Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Cardtronics worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,238.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,167 shares of company stock valued at $161,743. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardtronics stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 1.86. Cardtronics plc has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

