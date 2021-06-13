Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WERN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of WERN opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

