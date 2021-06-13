PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIFFY remained flat at $$11.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 280. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 18th.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia and internationally. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings under the Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie, Sakura, and Mi Telur Cap 3 Ayam brands. The company also provides sweetened condensed milk; UHT, sterilized bottled, and pasteurized liquid milk; powdered milk; ice cream; and butter under the Indomilk, Cap Enaak, Tiga Sapi, Kremer, Orchid Butter, Indoeskrim, Good To Go, and Milkuat brands.

