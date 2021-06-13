PTON Achieves Market Capitalization of $364,365.69 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, PTON has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One PTON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PTON has a market cap of $364,365.69 and approximately $25.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.75 or 0.00792975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00085038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.32 or 0.08064523 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

