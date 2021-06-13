pulltherug.finance Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.34 or 0.00013718 BTC on exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $50,426.11 and $91.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00060308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00807303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.30 or 0.08120873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00084300 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

