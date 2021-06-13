Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 391 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 3.2% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,656,000 after purchasing an additional 635,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after acquiring an additional 853,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,698,000 after acquiring an additional 476,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,771,000 after acquiring an additional 74,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137,076 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $75.29 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.31.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

