Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.