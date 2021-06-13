Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDE has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

NYSE CDE opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $17,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.