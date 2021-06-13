Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Boosted by Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$199.25.

Shares of FNV opened at C$184.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$222.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.09 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 20.67%.

Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

