Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

MRVL opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,236 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

