Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Sherwin-Williams Company Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

SHW opened at $276.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.27. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,127,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.