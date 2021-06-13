QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.99

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $78.76, with a volume of 1446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QADA. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 149.06 and a beta of 1.28.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. QAD had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in QAD by 8,641.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QAD by 692.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,632 shares during the period. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

