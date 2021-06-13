Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Qantas Airways stock remained flat at $$17.94 on Friday. 38 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328. Qantas Airways has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.