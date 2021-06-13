Qcash (QC) Market Capitalization Hits $71.50 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.50 million and $312.34 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00056368 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00171930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00190753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.12 or 0.01124382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,105.31 or 1.00260441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

