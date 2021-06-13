QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.63 Million

Brokerages expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report sales of $67.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.90 million. QCR reported sales of $69.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $274.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $268.93 million, with estimates ranging from $258.00 million to $282.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH remained flat at $$47.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 68,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $746.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QCR by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in QCR by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

