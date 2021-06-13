QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.63 Million

Brokerages expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report sales of $67.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.90 million. QCR reported sales of $69.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $274.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $268.93 million, with estimates ranging from $258.00 million to $282.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QCR by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCRH stock remained flat at $$47.10 during trading on Thursday. 68,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66. QCR has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

