QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post sales of $551.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $548.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.30 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $443.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,863,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. 447,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,389. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.92.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

