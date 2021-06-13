Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,016 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.70. 1,450,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.41 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

