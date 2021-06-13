Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 754,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,261. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.