Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 448,001 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after acquiring an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 201,032 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $103.40. 230,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,652. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $103.40.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

