Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 7,451 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 235,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,806,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $425.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.