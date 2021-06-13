Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE:KWR opened at $241.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.74. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $167.47 and a one year high of $301.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

