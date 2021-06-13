Qudian (QD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qudian (NYSE:QD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $109.37 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $2.11 on Friday. Qudian has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $533.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 24.74 and a current ratio of 24.74.

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

