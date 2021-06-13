RAI Finance (RAI) Price Down 5.1% This Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $38.58 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00167261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00187323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.07 or 0.01130993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,972.41 or 0.99933292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,993,265 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

