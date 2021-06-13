Rayonier Inc. (RYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 270.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 211.8%.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 109.67 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

