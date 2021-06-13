Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 203.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Ready Capital worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 38.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 51,605 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ready Capital by 30.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

