Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

NYSE:V opened at $234.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.