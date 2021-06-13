Reliant Investment Management LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,950 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $146,627,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.