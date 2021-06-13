Render Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Render Token has a market cap of $69.01 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.69 or 0.00789489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.82 or 0.08133191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00085334 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,555,791 coins and its circulating supply is 156,554,826 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

