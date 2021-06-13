Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REGI. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,999 shares of company stock worth $2,123,626. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

