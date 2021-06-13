Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CFO Sells $1,477,352.25 in Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $63.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $25,783,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,186,000 after buying an additional 469,755 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after buying an additional 422,933 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $20,107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $10,805,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

