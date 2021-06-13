Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $856,001.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Request has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $70.50 million and $856,001.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.74 or 0.00782486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00085138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.42 or 0.08075830 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

