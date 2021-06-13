Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson expects that the construction company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

Shares of PWR opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $7,202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,816,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $426,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,856 shares of company stock worth $2,358,970 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

