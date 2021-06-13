Reviewing Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) & Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vallourec and Alberton Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vallourec $3.71 billion 0.11 -$1.38 billion ($0.10) -70.00 Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Alberton Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vallourec.

Profitability

This table compares Vallourec and Alberton Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallourec -39.32% -48.84% -5.28% Alberton Acquisition N/A -1.36% -1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vallourec and Alberton Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallourec 0 0 0 0 N/A Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Vallourec has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition beats Vallourec on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vallourec

Vallourec S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons. Its oil and gas market services include assistance in lowering tubes, inspecting connections, and supervising assembly; inventory management, advisory, and training services; tube coating and welding services; integrated solutions for the subsea line pipe market comprising welding, coating, insulation, logistics, and service agreements; tube inspection, maintenance, and repair services; on-site services; preparation for drilling operations; well coordination and supply services based on the drilling programs; and repair services for its products and thread tubes. The company's power generation market products and services comprise seamless tubes for boilers and steam generators. Its industrial market products and services include tubes and hollow bars, as well as circular, square, rectangular, and octagonal sections; tubular solutions for infrastructure construction; tubes and rings to manufacture cranes, construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and hydraulic cylinders; and tubes and axles for automotive manufacturers. The company is also involved in the iron ore production business; and various projects concerning renewable energies. Vallourec S.A. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

