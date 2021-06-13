RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Up 101.5% in May

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the May 13th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RFIL shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $27,932.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,531.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,304.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $51,995 and sold 7,617 shares valued at $51,185. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.