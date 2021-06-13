RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $644.53.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
RH stock traded down $24.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $682.52. The company had a trading volume of 939,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,191. RH has a fifty-two week low of $226.82 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $643.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.