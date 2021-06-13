RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $644.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RH stock traded down $24.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $682.52. The company had a trading volume of 939,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,191. RH has a fifty-two week low of $226.82 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $643.68.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

