Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.25. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $565.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

