Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMTL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

CMTL opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $565.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

