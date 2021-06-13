Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Myers Industries were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Myers Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Myers Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MYE shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.