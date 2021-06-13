Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Ebix worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ebix by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.71. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.83.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

