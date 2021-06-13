Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,137 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ICF International were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICFI. Torray LLC increased its position in ICF International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.30. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

