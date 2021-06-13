Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,045 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in bluebird bio by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in bluebird bio by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,254 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. Mizuho raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

