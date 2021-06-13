Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,045 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in bluebird bio by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in bluebird bio by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,254 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLUE stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

