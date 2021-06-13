Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,484 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of CarGurus worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in CarGurus by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,727 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,083 in the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARG opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

