Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of RAD opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.83. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.07.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 145.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $2,332,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $2,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

