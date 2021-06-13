Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,256 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.78 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

