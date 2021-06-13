Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,074 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $5,731,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.88.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $251.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.57 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.