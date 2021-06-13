Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $266,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.86. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.10. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $44.28.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $2,147,633. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.