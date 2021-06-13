Robert Alan Schueren Sells 12,073 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,270,200.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,972.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 4th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,395 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $428,556.45.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $2,302,311.53.
- On Friday, April 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $200,492.32.
- On Monday, March 29th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72.
Natera stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Natera by 170.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
