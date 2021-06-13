Robert Alan Schueren Sells 12,073 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,270,200.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,972.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,395 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $428,556.45.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $2,302,311.53.

On Friday, April 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $200,492.32.

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72.

Natera stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Natera by 170.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.